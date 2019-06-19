Il losco mondo delle truffe al tartufo [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Silicato.

Il giornalista Ryan Jacobs sul sottobosco di illegalità che lambisce il commercio del tartufo bianco d’Alba. Eater ne riporta un estratto sulle contraffazioni.

When Roberta Ubaldo, an officer in the State Forestry Corps, reported to the organization’s gated beige compound on the edge of downtown Asti, Italy, in 2012, the memo had already arrived from Rome. The top commanders had ordered an investigation to ensure that sellers at agricultural fairs across Italy were adhering to financial requirements governing the purchase and sale of foraged goods. In Piedmont’s Asti province, officers quickly focused on checking middlemen’s declared purchases against the quantities of truffles they were trying to sell.