Il Parlamento Danese cambia il paradigma sui migranti [EN]

A cura di @Apollyon.

Un articolo di The Local discute la nuova controversa riforma sull’immigrazione approvata dal parlamento danese, il cui obiettivo è ridurre la quota di richiedenti asilo mediante permessi temporanei e tagli al welfare dedicato, ponendo l’accento sui rimpatri piuttosto che sull’integrazione.

The government, the Danish People’s Party and the Social Democrats all voted in favour of the legislation, which has been the subject of criticism by humanitarian organisations.

A key aspect of the bill is its shift in focus from integration to future repatriation in Denmark’s approach to those who seek refuge in the country, including UN quota refugees and others who do not have permanent status.

The Social Democrats, the largest opposition party, voted in favour of the bill despite having stated they did not agree with parts of it, such as a reduction in a social welfare benefit, integrationsydelsen, which people granted asylum are given.

Mattias Tesfaye, who is the party’s spokesperson for immigration, said he supported the general concept of moving towards a temporary status for all refugees.

“People will be given the more honest message that their stay in Denmark is temporary,” Tesfaye said.