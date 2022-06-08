Il tessuto antico che nessuno sa riprodurre [EN]

In un lungo articolo di BBC Future, Zaria Gorvett parla di un tessuto che un tempo diede scandalo per la sua trasparenza e ora è completamente scomparso: la mussola di Dhaka.

Made via an elaborate, 16-step process with a rare cotton that only grew along the banks of the holy Meghna river, the cloth was considered one of the great treasures of the age. It had a truly global patronage, stretching back thousands of years – deemed worthy of clothing statues of goddesses in ancient Greece, countless emperors from distant lands, and generations of local Mughal royalty.

Still, Dhaka muslin was a hit – with those who could afford it. It was the most expensive fabric of the era, with a retinue of dedicated fans that included the French queen Marie Antoinette, the French empress Joséphine Bonaparte and Jane Austen. But as quickly as this wonder-cloth struck Enlightenment Europe, it vanished.