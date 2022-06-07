In Corea del Sud per trovare marito [EN]

Min Joo Lee su The Conversation descrive il recente fenomeno di donne provenienti da varie parti del mondo che viaggiano verso la Corea del Sud per trovare un fidanzato. Questo fenomeno e’ dovuto alla crescente popolarita’ del K-pop e dei K-drama:

Drawn to the characters they see on their TVs, they start to wonder if real-life South Korean men resemble the K-drama male characters, both in their looks and behaviors.

They come from all around the world – North America, Western Europe, Russia – but tend to have a similar profile: heterosexual women in their early to mid- 20s.

To some of these tourists, the opportunity to date these men was a way to fulfill a fantasy. One German tourist told me that when she meets a Korean man, she feels as if she’s “living in [her] own Korean television drama.”