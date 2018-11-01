Journalism’s lord of misrule: the gonzo philosophy of Hunter S Thompson [EN]

A cura di @Temp.

Un articolo di Newstatesman ripercorre la vita di Hunter S. Thompson

Our culture’s best-known writers are not always those who write the best books, but rather those who live the noisiest lives. Over the past half century, nobody has played the role of renegade artist more fiercely and unapologetically than Hunter S Thompson, who began his career in the Sixties with a notable book of journalism about the Hell’s Angels, and went on to produce two very funny works of “gonzo” journalism (Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail ’72).

At his best, Thompson dived into American mayhem and reported what he saw – a chaotic, senseless war of cops, power, money and delusional advertisements for political candidates, Las Vegas showrooms and assault rifles.