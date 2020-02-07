Densità e longevità urbana, un legame da approfondire [EN]

Un articolo di Citylab mette a confronto due tipi di sviluppo urbano: la dispersione (o sprawl) urbana tipica delle città nordamericane, caratterizzate da bassa densità abitativa e da una netta divisione tra aree commerciali, residenziali ed industriali, ed il “modello europeo”, nel quale la densità abitativa è più elevata e nel quale convivono abitazioni ed attività economiche. In particolare elogia quest’ultimo fenomeno urbanistico, spiegando che, però, nasce da una combinazione di fattori non programmati e il cui legarsi insieme in un insieme efficace merita di essere approfondito.

In fact, it’s remarkable how many of the densest parts of European countries share similarities in layout, appearance, and origination. That’s all brought to light through a series of fascinating map images collected by Alasdair Rae, professorial fellow at Sheffield University’s Department of Urban Studies and Planning. The images also make clear why 100 years ago—when these areas were inhabited at even higher capacities than today—architects and planners were so keen to find more spacious, less concentrated models for how to lay out a city.