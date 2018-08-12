L’atteggiamento degli italiani con gli stranieri [EN]

Su suggerimento di Jenji

Si dà per inteso che l’atteggiamento degli italiani nei confronti degli stranieri e degli immigrati sia improntato a diffidenza e rifiuto. Secondo Tom Dixon per Refugees Deeply la cosa è più sfumata, invece.

SUPPORT FOR ITALY’S Matteo Salvini may be rising, but his dehumanizing vision of migrants represents only a minority of Italians. While international observers are right to be anxious when Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister quotes wartime fascist leader Benito Mussolini, the attitudes of Italians towards migrants and migration are far more nuanced than those of its populist government.

Far more Italians believe in the principle of welcoming the stranger and showing compassion, but they also reject a vision of open borders. They believe the net effects of immigration, like globalization, have been negative. Many are deeply worried about the job prospects for young Italians.