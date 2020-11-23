le donne hanno superato numericamente i maschi fra i preti della Chiesa di Svezia [EN]

Nella Chiesa di Svezia dopo 60 anni dall’ordinazione delle prime donne esse hanno raggiunto il 50,1% del totale, e sono circa il 70% di coloro che studiano per essere ordinati, come riporta il The Local.

Viene comunque fatto notare che esse sono pagate di meno e hanno meno posizioni di potere.

Gli articoli sottolineano anche la differenza dogmatica tra il sacerdozio come inteso dai cattolici e come inteso dalla Chiesa di Svezia

It was a question of functionality versus representation, said Frida Mannerfelt, a researcher in the field of practical theology and a pastor in Karlstad. “In Lutheran thought, a pastor was someone who preached the word and administered the sacraments. It was a job that could, in theory, be occupied by anyone.” But during that reactionary, conservative revival in the first half of the 20th century, an increasing number of young ministers leaned towards the idea of ​​representation: the pastor represents Jesus and has to be a man.