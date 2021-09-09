Le teorie cospirazioniste sono più divertenti della verità – e questo può spiegare perché le persone ci credono.

Research Digest, bollettino della British Psychological Society, riporta e commenta uno studio che ha valutato una dimensione delle teorie cospirazioniste finora trascurata: la capacità di intrattenimento e l’attrattiva.

In una serie di studi pubblicati sul British Journal of Psychology, ricercatori della Free University di Amsterdam hanno rilevato che in alcuni soggetti in particolare le teorie cospirazioniste provocano una reazione emotiva maggiore della più noiosa – per quanto vera – realtà.

Conspiracy theories provoke a stronger emotional reaction than relatively dull-but-true reality — and this encourages belief in them, especially for people who have the personality trait of being “ sensation-seeking ”.

Le persone con questo tratto di personalità amano l’eccitazione ed i brividi, i film “de paura” e le esperienze rischiose.

Il commento finale suggerisce che i sensation seekers potrebbero forse essere più disposti ad abbracciare la realtà se venisse presentata in modo più divertente.

Of course, the idea that adding emotion to a factual story makes it more appealing is hardly new: news outlets and true crime podcasts do it all the time. But this new work does also perhaps imply that the more entertaining we can make the truth, the more likely that sensation-seekers will buy into it, rather than a twisted alternative.