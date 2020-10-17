L’emergenza coronavirus – 17 Ottobre-18 Ottobre 2020

Sul sito della protezione civile si può vedere una mappa della situazione in Italia (qui c’è la versione per dispositivi mobili). Su VirusConV si possono trovare i dati per la situazione mondiale. Il sito del Sole 24 ore fornisce dati e mappe aggiornate e qui potete trovare infografiche aggiornate sulla base dei dati del Ministero della Salute

The WHO has also acknowledged on Dharavi’s success in controlling the virus spread and mentioned that “Dharavi should be seen as an example across the world.” The WHO has also stated that the Dharavi model is based on community engagement, testing, tracing, isolating, and treating for breaking the chain of transmission.

di Perodatrent

NPR pubblica un articolo che riporta come durante la pandemia siano aumentate le visite ai medici per disturbi non causati dal SARS Cov 2, ma attribuibili allo stato di stress cui la popolazione è sottoposta.

The disparate symptoms, often in otherwise healthy individuals, have puzzled doctors and patients alike, sometimes resulting in a series of visits to specialists with few answers. But it turns out there’s a common thread among many of these conditions, one that has been months in the making: chronic stress.

Per esempio, il numero di richieste di rimborso per prestazioni legate a malattie come il lupus è aumentato del 12%, e le prescrizioni per farmaci per l’insonnia del 15%.

Shilpi Khetarpal, a dermatologist at the Cleveland Clinic, used to see about five patients a week with stress-related hair loss. Since mid-June, that number has jumped to 20 or 25. Mostly women, ages 20 to 80, are reporting hair coming out in fistfuls, Khetarpal says…

Stress is also the culprit dentists are pointing to for the rapid increase in patients with teeth grinding, teeth fractures and temporomandibular joint disorder.

“We, as humans, like to have the idea that we are in control of our minds and that stress isn’t a big deal,” Love says. “But it’s simply not true.”