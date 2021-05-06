L’emergenza-coronavirus-6 maggio-10-maggio-2021

di Francysar

Il Guardian analizza la strategia inglese di vaccinazione e di allentamento delle restrizioni e fa il punto sui prossimi passi:

The handling of the coronavirus crisis in the UK has provided few moments to celebrate, but the day we reach zero deaths from the disease will clearly be one to toast. That day may not be far off. On Tuesday, the UK reported four Covid deaths within 28 days of a positive test. On Monday it was only one. Months of painful lockdown, in the face of more transmissible variants, and the rapid rollout of effective vaccines, have proven their worth. We have good reason to feel optimistic for the months ahead.