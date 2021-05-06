L’emergenza-coronavirus-6 maggio-10-maggio-2021

Sul sito della protezione civile si può vedere una mappa della situazione in Italia (qui c’è la versione per dispositivi mobili). Su VirusConV si possono trovare i dati per la situazione mondiale. Il sito del Sole 24 ore fornisce dati e mappe aggiornate e qui potete trovare infografiche aggiornate sulla base dei dati del Ministero della Salute. Qui la situazione della copertura vaccinale.
Se ci sono articoli che vorreste vedere nel prossimo post segnalateli qui.
Facciamo uno sforzo contenendo gli OT e le risse: leggere le discussioni centrate sull’argomento è utile a tutti
As UK nears zero Covid deaths, there’s good reason for optimism
di Francysar
Il Guardian analizza la strategia inglese di vaccinazione e di allentamento delle restrizioni e fa il punto sui prossimi passi:
The handling of the coronavirus crisis in the UK has provided few moments to celebrate, but the day we reach zero deaths from the disease will clearly be one to toast. That day may not be far off. On Tuesday, the UK reported four Covid deaths within 28 days of a positive test. On Monday it was only one. Months of painful lockdown, in the face of more transmissible variants, and the rapid rollout of effective vaccines, have proven their worth. We have good reason to feel optimistic for the months ahead.
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.