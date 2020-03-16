Lo Utah, stato conservatore, decide a sorpresa di affrontare la crisi del clima [EN]

Il Guardian riporta la notizia che lo Utah ha approvato un piano a lungo termine per ridurre le emissioni da fonti di energia che peggiorano la qualità dell’aria locale e il clima globale.

Il responsabile del progetto, l’esperto di energia Thomas Holst, spiega così la scelta politica:

“The economist Adam Smith talked about an invisible hand that guides the economy, and in this particular case, the cost of renewable energy, whether it’s wind or solar, has gone down so rapidly and made itself so market efficient versus fossil fuels, that there is a change, and the change can’t be ignored,” Holst said. “So now is the opportunity for a state like Utah which is rich in both renewables as well as fossil fuels to embrace that change and get out ahead of it.”