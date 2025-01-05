Louise Bourgeois al Mori Art Museum di Tokyo

Japan Times presenta una grande retrospettiva dedicata alla scultrice e artista franco-americana Louise Bourgeois, attualmente in mostra al Mori Art Museum di Tokyo e aperta fino al 19 gennaio.

A new large-scale retrospective at Tokyo’s Mori Art Museum dedicated to the French American sculptor and artist goes in search of hope all the same. Bourgeois (1911-2010) was known for her raw, bodily sculptures, manifestations of aggression and obsession and long-held fixations on her mother and father carried from childhood. The exhibit opened Sept. 25, the first major show of Bourgeois’ work in Japan since a 1997 show at Yokohama Museum of Art and her largest solo show in the country to date. Down to its title, “I have been to hell and back. And let me tell you, it was wonderful,” the show emphasizes a deep ambivalence — toward femininity, memory, parenthood and the human body.

Louise Bourgeois (Parigi 1911 – New York 2010) è conosciuta soprattutto per le sue sculture di grandi dimensioni e le installazioni, ma è stata anche una pittrice nota anche per le sue incisioni.

Bourgeois ha affrontato una varietà di temi nel corso della sua lunga carriera, tra i quali la vita domestica e la famiglia, la sessualità e il corpo, la morte e l’inconscio. Nonostante abbia esposto con gli espressionisti astratti e il suo lavoro abbia molto in comune con il surrealismo e l’arte femminista, Bourgeois non è stata formalmente affiliata a un particolare movimento artistico.

La mostra di Tokyo, intitolata “I have been to hell and back. And let me tell you, it was wonderful”, è la più grande esposizione di Bourgeois allestita in Giappone dal 1997. Include 106 opere, tra cui sculture, installazioni, dipinti e disegni.

Considerata una delle artiste occidentali più influenti del XX secolo, Bourgeois ha creato molte opere iconiche nel corso della sua carriera: ricordiamo tra le tante Maman (1999), una scultura monumentale di un ragno, simbolo della madre di Bourgeois che rappresenta sia protezione che minaccia, Fillette (1968), una scultura fallica che esplora temi di sessualità e potere e The Destruction of the Father (1974), un’installazione che rappresenta una scena di cannibalismo simbolico per riflettere il conflitto con la figura paterna.

“I have been to hell and back” gathers 106 of Bourgeois’ works, including some of her seminal pieces. “Le Regard,” a sculpture made of latex over fabric completed in 1963, appears both like the slit of a vulva and an eye peeking out, at the same time vulnerable and hostile. “Fillette (Sweeter Version),” a 1999 edition of a 1968 piece, is another reversal: A phallic sculpture of latex over fabric hangs by a thin loop of wire from the ceiling, as if on a meat rack, and, indeed, the veiny and puckered skin recalls the crispy outside of fried pork. The floodlights from above cast two shadows on the ground that look like clouds but also like extended feet of the sculpture’s testicles. The aggression of the work is undermined by its title, which means “little girl,” a reflection of the fact that Bourgeois saw the male genitalia as “extremely delicate,” “(an) object that the woman, thus myself, must protect,” according to the wall text.

Queste opere sono solo una parte della vasta e variegata produzione artistica di Bourgeois, che continua a influenzare e ispirare artisti e appassionati d’arte in tutto il mondo.

Art Tribune ha pubblicato un articolo che aiuta a conoscere il lavoro di Louise Bourgeois grazie a 10+1 sue opere:

Nata a Parigi il 25 dicembre 1911, Louise Bourgeois ha trascorso gran parte della sua vita a New York prima di morire nel 2010 all’età di 98 anni. Protagonista di una lunga ed elaborata carriera artistica, di cui si ricordano la partecipazione alla documenta del 1992 e alla Biennale di Venezia del 1993, è ricordata come una delle artiste contemporanee più influenti del Ventesimo secolo. Oscillando tra il figurativo e l’astratto ha affrontato tematiche come gelosia, rabbia, paura e solitudine – spesso con toni autobiografici – su una ampia gamma dinamica di media: anche se è nota soprattutto per le sue sculture, ha creato dipinti, installazioni, disegni, incisioni e arazzi. Ecco una piccola selezione delle sue opere.

Intanto la Tate Modern di Londra, il museo d’arte moderna più visitato al mondo, celebra il suo 25° anniversario con una serie di eventi speciali dal 9 al 12 maggio 2025. Ne parla Artnet che racconta come tra le attrazioni principali ci sarà la reinstallazione della scultura del ragno gigante “Maman” di Louise Bourgeois, che sarà esposta all’ingresso della Turbine Hall.