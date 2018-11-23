L’uso di elettroshock a fini educativi nel Massachusetts [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Il Guardian spiega che negli Stati Uniti continua la lotta di organizzazioni per i diritti umani contro i metodi educativi usati presso Judge Rotenberg Center per ragazzi e giovani adulti con gravi disturbi del comportamento.

La scuola raccoglie persone che la famiglia non riesce a gestire, e tratta gli ospiti con metodi definiti “aversive therapy”, consistenti nel somministrare punizioni immediate per comportamenti sanzionabili, in modo da associare psicologicamente il comportamento alla punizione. Tra questi trattamenti è giudicato particolarmente inumano quello della somministrazione di scosse elettriche tramite elettrodi che l’ospite è obbligato ad indossare permanentemente.

Secondo il fondatore dell’istituto

treatment was designed to help children and adults who engage in the most dangerous aggressive and self-injurious behaviours such as head banging, eye gouging, tearing their own flesh, biting off body parts and pulling out their own teeth.

In un articolo precedente, relativo ad una sentenza con la quale i metodi educativi dell’istituto erano stati ritenuti leciti, era stata data voce ai genitori degli ospiti dell’istituto:

…parents provided unwavering support of the court’s decision, citing that their choice to continue with the shock therapy was not only out of necessity, but also out of desperation: “As parents, making the decision to use aversive treatments comes after all else has failed our children,” read the statement. “No one loves our children more than we do […] but as the court found – there is no evidence that any alternative treatment would be effective to treat our children and keep them safe.”