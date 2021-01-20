stiamo tranquilli…

Milton Friedman was wrong on the corporation

20 Gen 2021 di HugoFiala0 commenti

Martin Wolf sostiene in un articolo per il Financial Times (link alternativo) che stiamo ancora soffrendo i danni di una diffusa teoria economica propugnata tra gli altri anche da Milton Friedman:

What should be the goal of the business corporation? For a long time, the prevailing view in English-speaking countries and, increasingly, elsewhere was that advanced by the economist Milton Friedman in a New York Times article, “The Social Responsibility of Business is to Increase Its Profits”, published in September 1970. I used to believe this, too. I was wrong.
