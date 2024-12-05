NASA’s Groundbreaking Artificial Star to Decode Dark Energy Mysteries

Avremo una nuova stella artificiale per calibrare le misure di luminosità delle stelle da parte dei telescopi basati a Terra? Se ne parla su scitechdaily.com

The Landolt NASA Space Mission, hosted by George Mason University, will orbit an artificial star to refine telescope calibrations and astrophysical measurements. This project aims to advance the accuracy of scientific data concerning the universe’s expansion and celestial properties.

George Mason University will lead the $19.5 million Landolt NASA Space Mission, a groundbreaking project that will launch an artificial “star” into Earth’s orbit. This artificial star will enable scientists to calibrate telescopes and improve measurements of stellar brightness, from nearby stars to distant supernova explosions in remote galaxies. By achieving precise absolute flux calibration, the mission will tackle key astrophysical challenges, including understanding the speed and acceleration of the universe’s expansion.