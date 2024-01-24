Nel Regno Unito continuano ad aumentare le persone che si rivolgono al mercato illegale dei generi alimentari

Il Guardian pubblica un articolo che descrive come siano in aumento i furti di generi alimentari, collegati all’aumento della povertà della popolazione. L’aumento dei furti nei supermercati viene attribuito soprattutto all’attività di operatori semiprofessionali, che poi spacciano la merce rubata a clienti poco attenti alla provenienza della merce.

Le giustificazioni morali per questo comportamento sarebbero di due tipi:

people told themselves it was a victimless crime, that theft was built into the business models of big retailers, that supermarkets were the real criminals for raising prices or that shops were ripping off farmers or their own staff.

She said this was known as neutralisation, essentially “moral justifications that people conjure up to make themselves feel better when they’re doing something wrong”.

“Another technique of neutralisation would be, ‘Well how was I supposed to know it’s stolen?’ And that’s much more palatable for somebody