Perche la lettera X ha cosi successo nel mondo del tech [EN]

A cura di GiMa.

The Outline si domanda il successo della lettera X nelk mondo della teconologia moderna, dove è impiegata in numerosi casi, dall’Iphone X della Apple alla Space X di Elon Musk.

Consider your phone. Is it an iPhone X? Maybe you’re in deep on some bitcoin and compulsively checking the price of XɃT. Maybe you woke up today in a cold sweat, excited to watch your first XFL game. Notice anything all these things have in common? Yes. Very good. It’s the letter X.