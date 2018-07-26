Perché l’Algeria si sta svuotando di lavoratori africani immigrati [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Kerč’.

Debora Del Pistoia spiega su Deeply News quanto sta avvenendo in Algeria ai lavoratori africani nel paese.

The port city of Oran in the northwest of Algeria is a historically cosmopolitan city that has been both a workplace and way station for generations of migrants. But over the last year it has emptied of African migrant workers, as a campaign featuring mass arrests and even house-to-house searches has seen hundreds deported and many more volunteer to leave.