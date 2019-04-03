Perché procrastiniamo [EN]

A cura di @Anna (modificato).

Un articolo del New York Times (link alternativo) spiega i processi psicologici che stanno alla radice della procrastinazione e perché non hanno nulla a che vedere con la pigrizia.

“It’s self-harm,” said Dr. Piers Steel, a professor of motivational psychology at the University of Calgary and the author of “The Procrastination Equation: How to Stop Putting Things Off and Start Getting Stuff Done.”