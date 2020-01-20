Perché razzisti e liberal continuano a scrivere per Quillette? [EN]

Donna Minkowitz si chiede su The Nation (link alternativo) perché alcuni intellettuali e personaggi pubblici di idee liberal scrivano sulla rivista online di area alt-right Quillette. Minkowitz critica duramente la linea editoriale di Quillette, in particolare per le sue posizioni su genetica, intelligenza, differenze razziali e suprematismo bianco, spiegando che lo scopo ultimo della rivista è di “ampliare lo spettro delle idee accettabili”. Idee, accusa Minkowitz, di matrice fascista e razzista che Quillette aiuterebbe a rendere ammissibili anche tra i liberal.

A year ago, I came across an article by Stephen Elliott, a writer I’d admired. There were plenty of disturbing things about the piece—a self-pitying attack on the MeToo movement by a man who’d recently been accused of abusing women—but what startled me was that he had chosen to publish it in an online magazine called Quillette.

Elliott had written a moving, tender book of fiction about kink, trauma, and consent that I’d enthusiastically reviewed in Salon, and he’d since become a star of the literary world, founding The Rumpus, an online publication that nurtured the careers of Roxane Gay and Cheryl Strayed. He’d also organized the Progressive Reading Series, which raised funds around the country for left candidates and issues like rent control. What was he doing in a magazine that publishes claims that black people are less smart than whites, feminism is harmful, and trans people are a threat to women and children?