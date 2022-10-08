Prawo Jazdy, il peggior guidatore d’Irlanda [EN]

Nel 2007 la Gardai (la polizia irlandese) si accorse per caso che nel Paese imperversava un autore di crimini stradali seriale, sfuggito all’occhio acuto della giustizia per troppo tempo: Prawo Jazdy.

Fu un acuto investigatore, infine, che fece luce su questo inspiegabile mistero:

HE WAS one of Ireland’s most reckless drivers, a serial offender who crossed the country wantonly piling up dozens of speeding fines and parking tickets while somehow managing to elude the law.

In the end, the vital clue to his identity lay not with Interpol or the fingerprint database but in the pages of a Polish-English dictionary. Prawo jazdy means driving licence.