Quarant’anni dopo la guerra nelle Falkland

Poco più di quarant’anni fa, dopo rivendicazioni durate anni, l’Argentina invase il territorio britannico d’oltremare delle Isole Falkland nella speranza che la Gran Bretagna, lontana 8000 miglia, non avrebbe tentato di riconquistare le isole con la forza: la Gran Bretagna lo fece e la guerra che ne scaturì costò la vita a 649 militari argentini, a 255 militari britannici e a 3 isolani delle Falkland.

Quarant’anni dopo Tamsin McLeod, un’isolana cresciuta all’ombra del conflitto e che ora vive a Londra, racconta alla BBC cosa significhi per lei la sua terra natale e come le famiglie dell’isola videro le loro pacifiche vite gettate nell’arena della guerra.

“Our nickname is ‘Kelper’ because of all the seaweed and kelp surrounding the islands, so I’m a Kelper or Falklander first and British second, and on the islands we are so, so eternally grateful for what the British did. I probably wouldn’t be here today if that task force had not been sent. […]

“It was always there. It’s always in the background. It’s the legacy of the conflict – especially with the landmines. It was completely normal to be surrounded by bits of land you couldn’t go on, fenced off because there were landmines and if you step on one you could die.