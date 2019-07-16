Se gli umili sono leader migliori, perché ci piacciono i narcisisti carismatici? [EN]

A cura di @Anna

Margarita Mayo spiega su Harvard Business Review i processi psicologici che conducono le persone a preferire leader carismatici, incuranti del loro lato oscuro.

The research is clear: when we choose humble, unassuming people as our leaders, the world around us becomes a better place. Humble leaders improve the performance of a company in the long run because they create more collaborative environments. They have a balanced view of themselves – both their virtues and shortcomings – and a strong appreciation of others’ strengths and contributions, while being open to new ideas and feedback […] Yet instead of following the lead of these unsung heroes, we appear hardwired to search for superheroes: over-glorifying leaders who exude charisma.