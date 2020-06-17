L’epidemia di amputazioni tra i neri negli Stati Uniti [EN]

ProPublica pubblica un reportage sulla correlazione tra il numero di schiavi negli stati uniti sud orientali e il numero di amputazioni tra persone di colore negli ultimi anni:

It was friday evening in the hospital after a particularly grueling week when Dr. Foluso Fakorede, the only cardiologist in Bolivar County, Mississippi, walked into Room 336. Henry Dotstry lay on a cot, his gray curls puffed on a pillow. Fakorede smelled the circumstances — a rancid whiff, like dead mice. He asked a nurse to undress the wound on Dotstry’s left foot, then slipped on nitrile gloves to examine the damage. Dotstry’s calf had swelled to nearly the size of his thigh. The tops of his toes were dark; his sole was yellow, oozing. Fakorede’s gut clenched. Fuck, he thought. It’s rotten.