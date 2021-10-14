The Hidden Link Between “Genetic Nurture” and Educational Achievement [EN]

Una ricerca pubblicata nel 2018 evidenziava come le sequenze dei geni dei nostri genitori che non ci vengono tramandate siano anch’esse in grado di condizionare le nostre vite.

The researchers investigated this idea by looking at the education levels of over 20,000 Icelanders. A point of departure was something so often seen, that a person’s level of education tends to be affected by their genes and the environment in which they grew up. Each individual gene plays a minor role. But the combined effect of many genes controlling cognitive capabilities, for instance, could have a considerable impact on a child’s educational level even when these genes were not passed on to the child.

I geni dei genitori, sia quelli trasmessi alla prole che quelli che non sono stati ereditati, plasmano l’ambiente in cui crescono i figli, influenzando il successo scolastico dei bambini. I ricercatori chiamano questo fenomeno “genetic nurture” e da questo studio islandese è emerso come il suo effetto sia circa il 30% di quello che si avrebbe nell’ereditare direttamente i geni che aiutano ad andare bene a scuola.

American Journal of Human Genetics ha pubblicato quest’anno i risultati di una nuova ricerca svolta nel Regno Unito.

Attraverso la revisione sistematica dei dati di 12 studi, che hanno analizzato complessivamente quasi 40.000 confronti genitori-prole, gli effetti della “genetic nurture” sono stati valutati circa il 50% rispetto a quelli che si avrebbero con un effetto genetico diretto.

The genetic nurture effect for years of education, they found, is about 50 percent of the value of direct genetic effects. “Empirical studies,” they write, “have indicated that genetic nurture effects are particularly relevant to the intergenerational transmission of risk for child educational outcomes, which are, in turn, associated with major psychological and health milestones throughout the life course.” Genetic nurture is clearly not a factor you can ignore.

Immagine da Pixabay

A cura di @Pego e @Kenmare