The Love That Dared Not Speak Its Name, Of A Beetle For A Beer Bottle [EN]

Sul sito di npr, la talk radio americana, Robert Krulwich racconta una singolare storia d’amore fra i coleotteri australiani e le bottiglie di birra prodotte nella Terra dei Canguri.

La storia inizia con due giovani biologi che, nell’Australia Occidentale degli anni ’80, decidono di fare una gita poco fuori Dongara. Presto si imbattono in una bottiglia di birra abbandonata ai margini della strada, presa di mira dagli insetti.

Looking even closer, they recognized it as an Australian jewel beetle, and looking closer, they noticed it had (as they wrote later) its “genitalia everted — attempting to insert the aedeagus,” which is a very polite way to say they were looking at a beetle attempting to mate with a glass container. Clearly, this was a very confused individual.

Ma non è l’unico. Altre bottiglie di birra abbandonate lungo il sentiero sembravano subire la stessa sorte. Le bottiglie hanno tutte lo stesso design, condiviso dai maggiori produttori di birra australiana dell’epoca: tozze, tinte di arancione, da 370 ml, collo stretto. Ma perchè mai i coleotteri maschi ne sono sessualmente ossessionati?

The answer became obvious when they got a close look at a female Australian jewel beetle. Females, as it happens, are golden brown. They are big — much bigger than the males. But most important, they are covered, as you see here, with dimples, little bumps.

Clearly, Gwynne and Rentz wrote in their paper, the males were unable to distinguish between beer bottles and lady beetles. They thought — or rather their inner wiring told them — they were mating.

This is what biologists call “an evolutionary trap.” It’s what happens when birds, turtles, moths, beetles, all kinds of animals, wired to respond to certain cues in nature, bump instead into human inventions and get confused. They try to do the right thing — like having a little baby beetle, and end up spending hours scraping glass.