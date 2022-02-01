Una nuova spiegazione per la sindrome di Down

Nonostante sia risaputo che la sindrome di Down, la più diffusa anomalia cromosomica del genere umano, è legata alla presenza di una terza copia del cromosoma 21 – da cui anche il nome di trisomia 21 – ben poco è noto di questa condizione, come riporta un articolo di StatNews:

Although scientists have known for more than six decades that this extra copy of chromosome 21 causes the cognitive impairment people with Down syndrome experience, exactly how it happens remains a matter of debate.

L’ipotesi dominante finora attribuiva questa sindrome alla produzione di un eccesso di proteine codificate dai geni che si trovano nel cromosoma 21; teoria nota con il nome di “effetto del dosaggio genico“.

StatNews riporta che recenti esperimenti su cellule di gemelli – uno affetto da sindrome di Down e l’altro no – con nuove tecniche di sequenziamento di RNA hanno dimostrato che il problema non è legato solo alla sovraespressione dei geni sul cromosoma 21:

Across every chromosome, gene expression had gone haywire. Something else was going on.

Un gruppo del MIT ha recentemente pubblicato uno studio preliminare in cui viene proposto un nuovo meccanismo, legato alla riorganizzazione tridimensionale del DNA nel nucleo cellulare:

The nucleus is not an infinitely expanding organelle. At its core is DNA that’s more loosely coiled so that it’s more easily expressed — the genes are more accessible to the cell’s protein-making machinery. Out toward the periphery the DNA condenses, meaning those areas are expressed little or not at all. But add an extra chromosome into the mix, and things start to get weird.

Questa riorganizzazione causa un effetto simile a quello che si osserva nelle cellule senescenti (i.e. cellule legate all’invecchiamento):

“That senescence might be playing a role in the neuropathology of Down syndrome is very interesting,” said Tamir Chandra, a molecular geneticist at the University of Edinburgh who was not involved in the new study. “That opens a new door for exploring potential interventions.”

Hiruy Meharena, uno dei ricercatori coinvolto in questo studio, invita però alla cautela: