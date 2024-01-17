Uscita di prigione la donna che nel 2015 aveva commissionato l’omicidio della madre

Associated Press riferisce della scarcerazione di Gypsy Rose Blanchard, donna statunitense che aveva commissionato l’omicidio di sua madre.

Fin da bambina Blanchard era stata convinta dalla madre di avere malattie gravi che la costringevano in carrozzina. Veniva nutrita solo con un sondino nasogastrico:

People were constantly telling Dee Dee what a wonderful mother she was, and Dee Dee was getting all of this attention…

… Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s mother was able to dupe doctors by telling them her daughter’s medical records had been lost in Hurricane Katrina. If they asked too many questions, she just found a new physician… The doctors seem to confirm everything that you’re being told. The outside world is telling you that your mother is a wonderful, loving, caring person. What other idea can you have?