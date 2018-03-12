Il successo delle ingegnere informatiche bulgare [EN]

A cura di @uqbal.

La Bulgaria mostra di avere un grande numero di donne con alto inquadramento e specializzazione nel settore informatico. Come in altri Paesi comunisti, anche la Bulgaria, durante il vecchio regime, ha promosso gli studi tecnici tra le donne. Un esempio di successo è quello di Svetla Simidchieva, la cui start up usa il machine learning per accoppiare datori di lavoro e candidati.

Under communism, female engineers and accountants belonged to a professional elite that 30 years later is still held in high regard, she [Svetla Simidchieva] adds. “We had strong role models of working mothers in these professions, and that influences women working in the tech sector now. They’re self-confident and don’t have doubts about whether they can make it to top positions.”