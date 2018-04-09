The Breakfast Club nell’era di #MeToo [EN]

A cura di @Saburo.

Molly Ringwald, star di The Breakfast Club e di altri film culto degli anni ottanta (fra cui Sixteen Candles e Pretty in Pink), afferma in un articolo su The New Yorker di trovare oggi il film di Johh Hughes “inquietante”, soprattutto dopo averlo riguardato insieme alla figlia di 10 anni.

L’attrice riflette sull’eredita’ dei film di John Hughes, regista e sceneggiatore che è stato in grado di trattare con sensibilita’ un tema delicato come l’adolescenza, ma che allo stesso tempo ha girato diverse scene che oggi sarebbero giudicate inappropriate.

Back then, I was only vaguely aware of how inappropriate much of John’s writing was, given my limited experience and what was considered normal at the time. It’s hard for me to understand how John was able to write with so much sensitivity, and also have such a glaring blind spot.