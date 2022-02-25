10 spade leggendarie [EN]

Il sito Ancient Origins stila un elenco di 10 spade leggendarie, e delle loro ancor piu leggendarie storie.

Swords are not only weapons, but symbols of great power, used over the centuries as offerings, in ceremonies, for coronations, and as precious items for trade. Over the years, a number of swords have been unearthed, bringing with them centuries of legends and incredible tales, linking them to famous figures and folk heroes. Here we feature ten striking swords from the ancient world.

Fra queste, anche la Spada nella Roccia di San Galgano, conservata a Montesiepi:

The Legendary Sword in the Stone of San Galgano

Inside a glass case in a round chapel on top of Montesiepi in Tuscany, Italy, is a 12 th century sword lodged within solid rock. According to legend, the sword was placed there by San Galgano, a fierce knight and wealthy nobleman, who converted to Christianity following a vision of Archangel Michael. The story goes that San Galgano was walking on Montesiepi when he saw another vision of a round temple with Jesus and Mary surrounded by the Twelve Apostles. A voice spoke to him, commanding him to renounce all his worldly desires. San Galgano replied that this was as easy as splitting stones with a sword, and with that he drew his sword and thrust it into a stone. To the saint’s great amazement, the weapon went through the stone like a hot knife through butter, and has been stuck in the stone ever since.