Addio ai domini «.io»?

Paul Barker su Computerworld parla di un risvolto inaspettato della cessione delle isole Chagos.
Le isole Chagos sono state recentemente cedute dal Regno Unito alle Mauritius. Questo accordo potrebbe mettere a rischio i domini di primo livello «.io». Molto in voga negli anni Dieci, i domini .io registrati sono più di 1,6 milioni.
The domain name regulatory environment works as follows: the ISO 3166 standard is used to define a nation or region’s ccTLD and the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) maintains that standard. Also involved is the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority or IANA, a standards organization that oversees global IP addresses and is an operating unit of ICANN.
In the case of the .io domain, digital strategist Gareth Edwards wrote in a social media post, “IANA bases TLDs off ISO 3166 country codes. If a code stops existing, in theory, they follow suit and kill the TLD. Officially this was British Indian Ocean Territory. That is the .io domain everyone loves so much.”
