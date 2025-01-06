Adolescenza e smartphone, il parere di una psichiatra

Il Guardian pubblica un’intervista a una psichiatra britannica che si occupa di salute mentale di bambini e adolescenti sui problemi che gli smartphone causano.
Secondo la psichiatra c’è un aumento impressionante di casi di disturbi dovuti all’uso degli smartphone.
Children’s self-esteem and self-image is also at an all-time low, and levels of depression and suicidal thoughts have never been higher. It is no secret among mental health professionals that there is a direct link between smartphone use and real-world harms…
Where in the past we might have received a handful of ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) referrals each week, we are now inundated. Parents can’t get their children to sleep or sit still. They struggle to concentrate in school and education has taken an all-time hit
È una nozione comunemente accettata che il periodo dell’adolescenza comporta l’adozione di una mentalità di gruppo, che in passato poteva portare a sentirsi uniti a squadre di calcio o bande di coetanei. Oggi la tecnologia porta invece a fare gruppi Whatsapp o avere contatti su media sociali.
In these closed spaces, free from adult oversight, children can fall down disturbing rabbit holes. In clinic, we hear about viral suicide pacts and self-harm challenges being shared by children as young as 10
La conclusione è che le singole famiglie possono fare poco contro questo tipo di pressione sociale, e che serve un intervento pubblico che impedisca a bambini e adolescenti di avere accesso ai media sociali.
