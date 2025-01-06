Adolescenza e smartphone, il parere di una psichiatra

Il Guardian pubblica un’intervista a una psichiatra britannica che si occupa di salute mentale di bambini e adolescenti sui problemi che gli smartphone causano.

Secondo la psichiatra c’è un aumento impressionante di casi di disturbi dovuti all’uso degli smartphone.

Children’s self-esteem and self-image is also at an all-time low, and levels of depression and suicidal thoughts have never been higher. It is no secret among mental health professionals that there is a direct link between smartphone use and real-world harms…

Where in the past we might have received a handful of ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) referrals each week, we are now inundated. Parents can’t get their children to sleep or sit still. They struggle to concentrate in school and education has taken an all-time hit