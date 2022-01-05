Calibrare le fotografie [EN]

99percentinvisible ci racconta, in un breve articolo disponibile anche in formato podcast, delle cosiddette “Shirley Cards”, ovvero le schede fornite negli anni Cinquanta dalla Kodak ai diversi laboratori per calibrare i colori delle stampanti. Un sistema efficace, ma con un difetto che ha condizionato le fotografie amatoriali:

Le Shirley Cards, tuttavia, erano solo un aspetto di un problema ben più vasto e sfaccettato. L’articolo prosegue quindi spiegando quali soluzioni siano state proposte nei decenni successivi, per permettere di tarare macchine fotografiche e videocamere, sia analogiche che digitali, sulle diverse tonalità di pelle.

Photography — and cinematography — isn’t just about the film used or the digital sensor in your camera or the techniques used to process your images. It’s also about lighting and staging and all these other elements. In other words, photography is still all about choices. And, in many ways, people still stumble when creating images of darker skin. […] Even if Kodak’s early promise was total ease — “you press the button, we do the rest” — the technology will never achieve point-and-click perfection. Because no technology is ever neutral. There will always be choices, and trade-offs and aesthetic judgments. The camera is an amazing tool, but creating a beautiful image… that part is up to us.