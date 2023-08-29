un sito di notizie, fatto dai commentatori

Can San Francisco Save Itself From the Doom Loop?

29 Ago 2023 di toscanoirriverente0 commenti

Su The Wall Street Journal, Jim Carlton e Katherine Bindley parlano dei problemi di San Francisco (€ — alt).

Downtown San Francisco now trails nearly every other major urban center in economic health. Its 25.7% office vacancy rate is close to 10 percentage points higher than the U.S. vacancy rate of 16.4%, according to commercial real estate firm Colliers International. Ridership to downtown on Bay Area Rapid Transit trains is one-third its 2019 level.


