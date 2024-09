Speciale toobino: Chi paga i vestiti dei leader del mondo?

Un articolo della BBC discute chi paga per l’abbigliamento dei leader mondiali e dei loro coniugi.

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria accepted donations of clothing so they could “look their best” to represent the UK, David Lammy has said. Asked about the donations, the foreign secretary suggested other countries had generous taxpayer-funded budgets for leaders’ clothing. Lammy was responding to reports Sir Keir may have broken parliamentary rules in failing to declare clothes bought for his wife by Labour donor Lord Waheed Alli.