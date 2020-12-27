Come ARM ha conquistato il mondo [EN]

Un articolo su Ars Technica ripercorre i passi che hanno portato ARM a diventare il processore più diffuso sui dispositivi elettronici portatili, smartphone inclusi.

because the British felt they were being left behind by the computer revolution, they decided to make TV shows about computers. To do that, they needed a computer, so an underdog British company came up with a good one. And when that little company needed to build a faster CPU, because Intel couldn’t be bothered to answer their calls, they made their own. This in-house CPU just so happened to not use much power or make much heat, which got the attention of Apple, who used it to power what most people consider to be its biggest failure. From there, of course, the company went on to take over the world.