Come gli italiani divennero bianchi [EN]

Un articolo del New York Times (link alternativo) racconta di come alla fine del diciannovesimo secolo gli emigranti italiani negli Stati Uniti venissero considerati “anelli di una catena discendente dell’evoluzione umana”. Questi giudizi avevano conseguenze pesanti perl’esistenza dei nostri connazionali.

Italians who had come to the country as “free white persons” were often marked as black because they accepted “black” jobs in the Louisiana sugar fields or because they chose to live among African-Americans. This left them vulnerable to marauding mobs like the ones that hanged, shot, dismembered or burned alive thousands of black men, women and children across the South.