Dalla St. Louis all’Aquarius: l’arcipelago della miseria [EN]

In the aftermath of World War II, the historian Eugene Kulischer wrote: “The refugee is the first peaceful immigrant”. Yet since then, refugees fleeing dictatorships, war and revolution have become the post-war order’s persistently inconvenient immigrant. The detention system that continues to hold them in limbo has expanded in response, as has the language that marks their exclusion: the “uprooted”, the “unwanted”, “the illegals”, and the “boat people”.