Una collaborazione tra la pianista e compositrice Hania Rani e il filmaker parigino Neels Castillon ci portano nelle terre desolate dell’Islanda, che fa da palcoscenico alle danzatrici che interpretano in modo personale la musica di Hania.

« Listening to Hania’s music over and over, I began to dream of a single sequence shot that would follow her music floating in the wind of an unreal Icelandic landscape. I asked each dancer to give a personal interpretation of Hania’s song. We were very lucky to succeed in this insane artistic performance despite the great cold (minus 7 celsius), it was such a moment of truth. Shot in Iceland on February 23, 2020. »