Fuyuko Matsui, la pittrice giapponese che esplora il perturbante

Annalisa P. Cignitti su Rocaille parla della pittrice giapponese Fuyuko Matsui, le cui opere sono molto distanti per temi e per stile dalla produzione di altri artisti giapponesi contemporanei molto più noti, come Yayoi Kusama e Takashi Murakami, come l’artista stessa ammette:

Nonostante la sua educazione fosse diretta all’apprendimento di tecniche di pittura occidentali, Matsui si è poi specializzata nello stile nihonga:

Dell’arte di Fukuyo Matsui parla anche il giornalista Colin Liddell nel suo blog (articolo inizialmente pubblicato su Culturekiosque con il titolo “Pinpricks in the Darkness: The Beautiful and Disturbing Art of Matsui Fuyuko,” 9 Ottobre 2007):

While many Japanese artists are influenced by things that are happening in their contemporary environment, Matsui’s artistic influences go back centuries. For example, Insane Woman under the Cherry Tree is inspired by Ogress under Willow Tree, a painting by Soga Shohaku (1730-1781), the iconoclastic Edo-period painter, who was himself deeply influenced by the past, in his case, by the Muromachi Era painter Soga Jasoku (d. 1483). Part of her interest in the past comes from her background. She grew up in Shizuoka Prefecture in a house that had been in her family for 14 generations.

“There were a lot of sansuiga [Indian ink landscape paintings] in our tatami mat rooms,” she recalls. “But the biggest influence I got was from a fake Mona Lisa in the public library that I saw when I was in the 3rd or 4th grade of elementary school. I studied Western oil painting until I was 20, then I turned to Japanese painting.”