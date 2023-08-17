Gli adolescenti, le loro emozioni e chi raccoglie i cocci

Sul New Yorker Jessica Winter intervista (link alternativo) la psicoterapeuta americana Lisa Damour su un tema scottante: le ipotesi sulle cause dell’apparente emergenza di problemi di salute mentale tra gli adolescenti girano intorno all’uso eccessivo di social media, agli strascichi della pandemia e, per i ragazzini queer, a un clima di polarizzazione politica in peggioramento.

I Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hanno recentemente pubblicato un rapporto preoccupante sulla salute mentale degli adolescenti: un sondaggio ha infatti rivelato che tre ragazze adolescenti su cinque si sono sentite “persistentemente tristi e senza speranza” nel corso dell’ultimo anno, il trenta per cento ha considerato il suicidio e il tredici per cento ha dichiarato di aver tentato il suicidio. Tra gli adolescenti LGBT + , i numeri sono ancora peggiori. Questi dati allarmanti hanno spinto a cercare risposte e molti mezzi di informazione si sono rivolti a Lisa Damour, che con i suoi libri (“Untangled” e “Under Pressure”) e il suo podcast “Ask Lisa” affronta i problemi dell’adolescenza, forte anche della sua esperienza di psicoterapeuta e madre.

Ecco cosa ha da dire l’autrice di “The Emotional Lives of Teenagers”, il best seller uscito lo scorso febbraio.

“Mental health is not about feeling good or calm or relaxed,” she told me when we spoke on Zoom in May, days after the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory about the ill effects of social media on tweens and teens. “It’s about having feelings that fit the circumstances you’re in and then managing those feelings well, even if those feelings are negative or unpleasant.” She went on, “The adolescent mental-health crisis doesn’t end when all teen-agers feel good. It ends when teen-agers have the support they deserve and are able to cope effectively with the distress that they will invariably face.”