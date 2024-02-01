Gli americani che vivono in auto trovano rifugio nei “parcheggi sicuri”

Il Guardian pubblica un articolo che riporta di iniziative locali in USA adottate per alleviare il problema dei senza casa.

As homelessness continues to grow, so does the number of those living in their vehicles. A 2018 survey of King county, Washington , showed that 3,372 people were living in their cars, a 46% increase from the year before. In 2019, San Francisco saw a 45% increase from its count in 2017; in nearby Oakland, vehicle-based homelessness more than doubled in the same timespan.

Le iniziative sono partite dai comuni e da associazioni no-profit, che mettono a disposizione spazi come parcheggi usabili dalle persone che hanno perso la casa e sono costrette a vivere in macchina.

People without stable, stationary housing could park their vehicles there for free without fear of violating city ordinances against sidewalk occupation and long-term parking… If you park down the street in the middle of the night, there’s always a chance that a cop will pull up and ask you to leave… Parking at a safe lot reduces tickets, a costly problem, especially for those without enough money to stay housed in the first place.