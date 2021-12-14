Gli oppiacei e il senso d’amore

Un articolo d’opinione ospitato sul New York Times a firma Maia Szalavitz suggerisce una connessione tra l’uso di oppiacei sintetici, pervasivo in alcune aree degli Stati Uniti, e la sensazione di essere amati, a casa, protetti.

L’autrice collega l’emergenza sociale di abuso di questi farmaci alla aumentata disconnessione e solitudine nella società americana. L’evidenza scientifica sembra sostenere, almeno in parte, questa ipotesi:

When I did yield to temptation — in a fit of rage over a boyfriend’s infidelity in the mid-1980s — that’s what I experienced. It wasn’t euphoria that hooked me. It was relief from my dread and anxiety, and a soothing sense that I was safe, nurtured and unconditionally loved.

Science now shows that this comparison is more than a metaphor. Opioids mimic the neurotransmitters that are responsible for making social connection comforting — tying parent to child, lover to beloved.

The brain also makes its own opioids. These endogenous ones include endorphins and enkephalins that are better recognized for their roles in pleasure and pain but are also critical to the formation and maintenance of social bonds. One 2004 study found that infant mice without certain opioid receptors did not show attachment to their mothers.