Gravidanze dopo uno stupro negli stati USA che proibiscono l’aborto: uno studio tenta di quantificarle

NPR riporta e commenta i risultati di uno studio fatto in USA dopo che la locale Corte Suprema (sentenza Dobbs, 2022) ha permesso ai singoli stati di vietare gli aborti (il primo autore è un dirigente di Planned Parenthood).

Gli autori hanno elaborato i dati delle statistiche ufficiali di vari centri di ricerca e sono giunti alla conclusione che negli stati che hanno introdotto limiti più o meno stringenti agli aborti ci sono stati più di 500.000 casi di stupro che dovrebbero aver portato a 65.000 gravidanze.

Gli autori stessi riconoscono i limiti della ricerca, che comunque è giudicata valida da un esperto non coinvolto:

Certainly not all of the people who become pregnant due to rape want an abortion, observes Dr. Rachel Perry, a professor of OB-GYN at the University of California, Irvine who was not involved in the study. “We do know that those who become pregnant after rape are more likely to choose abortion than to continue their pregnancies,” she says. That would suggest there have been tens of thousands of Americans who wanted an abortion after a rape and had no meaningful access.

In Perry’s view, the methods that Dickman and his colleagues used to come up with their estimate were appropriate, given the lack of concrete data on sexual assault and pregnancy. “Seeing these numbers makes us realize that — even if they aren’t exact — it is a huge problem,” she says.