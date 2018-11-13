I lavoratori dovrebbero finanziare l’assistenza agli anziani

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Il Telegraph intervista David Behan, già direttore della Care Quality Commission, l’agenzia britannica che regola ospedali e casi di cura.

Behan afferma che l’assistenza agli anziani declina in modo continuo per mancanza di soldi, e che i finanziamenti dovrebbero essere presi tassando stipendi, pensioni e case.

Without radical action and substantial funding, the situation facing Britain’s elderly could become intolerable, he suggested, with think tanks suggesting that more than £4bn a year extra is required.

“Over the next 20 years the number of people aged over 85 is set to double. Quite frankly, the supply of care is not keeping pace with demand,” he said, with research suggesting that one in seven pensioners who need help to wash, dress or get out of bed do not receive it.