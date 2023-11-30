I numeri record dell’immigrazione verso l’UK

Un articolo del FT (€ — alt) curato da Delphine Strauss parla delle crescenti pressioni politiche sul governo per intervenire per ridurre la dipendenza della Gran Bretagna dai lavoratori stranieri dopo che l’immigrazione netta ha raggiunto la cifra record di 745.000 lo scorso anno, nonostante anni di impegni dei conservatori a ridurre i numeri.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman called the figures a “slap in the face to the British public who have voted to control and reduce migration at every opportunity”. A caucus of right-wing Tories warned Sunak that cutting net migration was a “do or die” issue ahead of the election expected next year, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the numbers were “shockingly high”.

Secondo le stime fornite dall’ONS la maggior parte dei migranti proviene da paesi extra EU per motivi di lavoro principalmente nel settore sanitario o assistenziale, portando con sé un numero sempre più crescente di persone a carico. Significativo anche il numero di visti per motivi di studio, che secondo i dati tenderebbero a trasformarsi sempre di più in visti lavorativi viste le permanenze prolungate.

In the YE June 2023, the top five non-EU nationalities for immigration flows into the UK were: Indian (253,000), Nigerian (141,000), Chinese (89,000), Pakistani (55,000) and Ukrainian (35,000).

The increase in non-EU immigration in the YE June 2023 was mainly driven by migrants coming for work (up to 33% from 23% in YE June 2022), largely attributed to those coming on health and care visas; in contrast, those arriving on humanitarian routes decreased from 19% to 9% over the same period.

The largest contributor to non-EU immigration (39%) was study, which was largely unchanged compared with YE June 22; however, while historic evidence has shown that more than 80% of students typically left within 5 years, analysis of more recent cohorts is suggesting that more are staying for longer and transitioning onto work visas.

There have also been changes in the number of dependants coming to the UK; in YE June 2019, dependants accounted for 6% of non-EU student immigration and 37% of non-EU work immigration, which increased to 25% and 48%, respectively in YE June 2023.