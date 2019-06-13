Il conservatorismo Tory è morto (in UK)?

A cura di @francisco quintay.

Un’intervista su Politico a David Gauke, esponente del tradizionale conservatorismo Tory, che mette in luce la trasformazione in atto nel partito e i rischi legati al progetto della “no deal Brexit” sostenuto dalla maggioranza dei candidati alla guida del partito dopo le dimissioni della May.

“Those who are flirting with no deal really need to answer the question: Are they zero tariff across the board or are they in favor of imposing tariffs on the European Union? … I fear that we would be in an environment where we drive the car into the wall but it will be the wall’s fault”