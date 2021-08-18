Il Libano sta collassando [EN]

A un anno di distanza dalla terribile esplosione al porto di Beirut, che uccise più di 200 persone, il New York Times pubblica un articolo di Ben Hubbard, corredato dalle fotografie di Bryan Denton, che racconta la situazione disperata in cui versa il Libano.
Il paese ha celebrato un giorno di lutto per l’anniversario dell’esplosione durante il quale grandi folle si sono radunate intorno a Beirut per denunciare il governo che non è riuscito a determinare cosa l’abbia causata.
After a moment of silence on the highway overlooking the port, thousands of protesters marched toward downtown, where some fired fireworks and threw stones near the Parliament at security forces, who responded with volleys of tear gas.
L’esplosione ha aggravato la crisi economica del paese che ora deve affrontare i problemi legati alla scarsità di cibo, energia elettrica, carburante e medicinali.
All but the wealthiest Lebanese have cut meat from their diets and wait in long lines to fuel their cars, sweating through sweltering summer nights because of extended power cuts.
Banche, istruzione e assistenza sanitaria sono al collasso. La pandemia ha aggravato la situazione e si registrano numerosi casi di intossicazione alimentare dovuti alla cattiva conservazione dei cibi per mancanza di energia elettrica. L’abuso di alcoolici è un’altra piaga che affligge la società libanese, mentre tra la popolazione aumentano i timori di saccheggi e violenze.
One shopper, Wafa Khaled, cursed the government after failing to find insulin for her mother and paying five times as much as she would have two years ago for baby food and seven times as much for formula. “The best thing for us would be for some foreign country to come occupy us so we could have electricity, water and security,” she said.
Immagine: Beirut Skyline da Wikimedia Commons
